Overview of Dr. Katherine Beresford, MD

Dr. Katherine Beresford, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Beresford works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.