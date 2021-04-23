Dr. Billue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Billue, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Billue, MD
Dr. Katherine Billue, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Billue works at
Dr. Billue's Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Billue and her crew are wonderful!! No matter what, Dr. Billue does anything she needs to in order to fix any problems that arise! Even calling us back to her office before we left the parking lot because a better thought crossed her mind!! Brenda and Taylor are right behind Dr. Billue with a rating of 5.0!! EXCELLENT PEOPLE SKILLS AND ALL THE ABOVE!!
About Dr. Katherine Billue, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1093080459
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billue accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Billue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billue.
