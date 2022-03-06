Dr. Katherine Bonsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Bonsell, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Bonsell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Bonsell works at
Locations
EvergreenHealth General Neurology12039 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-3135
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit. Dr Bonsell did a good job of communication and helped me understand why I should do some Physical Therapy focused on my symptoms.
About Dr. Katherine Bonsell, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1306109525
Education & Certifications
- The University of Arizona
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
