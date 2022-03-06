Overview

Dr. Katherine Bonsell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Bonsell works at EvergreenHealth General Neurology in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.