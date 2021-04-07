Dr. Katherine Boyd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Boyd, DO
Overview of Dr. Katherine Boyd, DO
Dr. Katherine Boyd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Connie S Roberts Katherine Boyd Maricela Cantu2301 S Hampton Rd Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 339-5336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyd is a great doctor please do not let the staff be the reason you leave. I was experiencing non-stop heavy bleeding. And I went to many doctors. They all wanted to give me a hysterectomy. I didn't want a hysterectomy and I told Dr. Boyd that. So she gave me a myomectomy to remove (Uterus Fibroids) the heavy bleeding stopped it's been 10 yrs. Great Doctor
About Dr. Katherine Boyd, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1639253297
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.