Dr. Katherine Brown, DO
Overview of Dr. Katherine Brown, DO
Dr. Katherine Brown, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 399-9990
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-9990
Omaha9850 Nicholas St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-9990
Chi Health Bergan Mercy Laboratory7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 399-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown is excellent! When my 80 year old Mom had an aortic aneurysm and bifemoral artery blockage, she performed a very successful bypass, saving my Mom's life!
About Dr. Katherine Brown, DO
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.