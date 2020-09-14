See All Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Katherine Buchowski, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Buchowski, MD

Dr. Katherine Buchowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Buchowski works at Psych Care Consultants LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buchowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sky LLC
    1201 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 647-4488
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 140, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-1717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Buchowski for over a decade. I love her, she is the best doctor I have ever had! She listens to me and understands my problems. She offers good solutions and lets me make my own decisions as far as treatments go. Unfortunately, one of her office staff is terrible to me. Tammy does not like me and has hung up on me several times, won't give my messages to the doctor, and ignores my pharmacy's request for refills. From what I understand, she treats everyone like this. Why they would keep someone like that around is beyond me! Especially in an office situation that is delicate, such as is a psychiatrist's office that deals with patients who are already depressed and maybe even suicidal, I think is dangerous! But I try to forego all of that because Dr. Buchowski is such a good doctor.
    Mary Bass — Sep 14, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Buchowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144246380
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Buchowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchowski works at Psych Care Consultants LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Buchowski’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

