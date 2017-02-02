Dr. Katherine Chetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Chetta, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Chetta, MD
Dr. Katherine Chetta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Chetta works at
Dr. Chetta's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chetta?
She is a pleasant lady who always takes the time to answer all of my questions.
About Dr. Katherine Chetta, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1366886715
Education & Certifications
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chetta accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chetta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chetta works at
Dr. Chetta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.