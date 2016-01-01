Dr. Katherine Coerver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coerver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Coerver, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Coerver, MD
Dr. Katherine Coerver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Coerver works at
Dr. Coerver's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Neurology PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 125, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 790-8899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Coerver, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coerver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coerver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coerver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coerver has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coerver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coerver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coerver.
