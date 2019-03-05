See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bluffton, SC
Dr. Katherine Coley, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Coley, MD

Dr. Katherine Coley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Coley works at Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry, PC
    29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 401, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 341-9700
  2. 2
    Advanced Womens Care of the Lowcountry - Hilton Head office
    8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 150, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 341-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaufort Memorial Hospital
  • Candler Hospital
  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Yeast Infections
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Katherine Coley, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780771360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Presby Hosp/Weill Cornell
    Internship
    • Ny Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Coley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coley has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Coley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

