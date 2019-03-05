Dr. Katherine Coley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Coley, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Coley, MD
Dr. Katherine Coley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Coley works at
Dr. Coley's Office Locations
Advanced Women's Care of the Lowcountry, PC29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 401, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 341-9700
Advanced Womens Care of the Lowcountry - Hilton Head office8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 150, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (843) 341-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr coley has always given excellent care. she listens and understands your concerns and addresses them with compassion. i cannot write enough wonderful things about her.
About Dr. Katherine Coley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780771360
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presby Hosp/Weill Cornell
- Ny Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell School Of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coley has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coley speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Coley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.