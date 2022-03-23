Dr. Katherine Crew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Crew, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Crew, MD
Dr. Katherine Crew, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Crew works at
Dr. Crew's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been treated by Dr. Crew for more than eight years. I was diagnosed with an early stage cancer and had a small recurrence three years later (despite the very best treatment from Dr. Crew and the surgical team at NYP-Columbia). Dr. Crew genuinely listens to her patients. She is very quick to respond to calls and emails. She sees the whole patient and takes the individual's needs into consideration when developing a treatment plan. You are an active participant in your care when you're treated by Dr. Crew, which helps empower you to overcome your diagnosis.
About Dr. Katherine Crew, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1427132836
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Crew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crew accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crew works at
Dr. Crew speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.