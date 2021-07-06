Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM
Overview of Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM
Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Cummins works at
Dr. Cummins' Office Locations
Greater Lafayette Foot Care1345 Unity Pl Ste 225, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 449-2436
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has always been helpful, explains things well and never feel rushed.
About Dr. Katherine Cummins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013357714
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Purdue University
