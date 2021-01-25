Overview of Dr. Katherine Dadisman, DO

Dr. Katherine Dadisman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Dadisman works at Optic Shoppe in Largo, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.