Dr. Katherine Dahab, MD
Dr. Katherine Dahab, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Sapphire Pediatrics4500 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3913
- Rose Medical Center
Dr. Dahab took amazing care of our son. She is an excellent doctor that I would not hesistate to have treat any of my kids.
About Dr. Katherine Dahab, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
