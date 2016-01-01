See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dermatology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katherine Deniro, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Deniro works at Dermatology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic at Harborview
    325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rash
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Rash
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Rash
Itchy Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Katherine Deniro, MD

Specialties
  Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1760707681
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine Deniro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deniro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Deniro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deniro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deniro works at Dermatology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Deniro’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deniro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deniro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deniro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deniro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

