Dr. Katherine Destefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Destefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Destefano, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Destefano, MD
Dr. Katherine Destefano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Destefano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Destefano's Office Locations
-
1
Ynhh Interventional Immunology Clinic & Infusion6 Devine St Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 287-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Destefano?
Excellent Doctor. Very caring, supportive, and professional. She is honestly the best physician one could have.
About Dr. Katherine Destefano, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1639495559
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Destefano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Destefano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Destefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Destefano works at
Dr. Destefano has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Destefano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Destefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Destefano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Destefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Destefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.