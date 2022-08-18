Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD
Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Dewey's Office Locations
Cardiology1475 Kisker Rd Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Dewey for the last 4 years and even when I moved I continued to drive the 45 minutes to see her. She is an amazing obgyn, down to earth and sympathetic. When I first met her she didn't seem as open until we started talking more and had a few laughs. She is pretty funny. She would still be my doctor if it wasn't for the fact that she doesn't deliver anymore.
About Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194786434
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics
- New York University School of Medicine
