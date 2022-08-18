Overview of Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD

Dr. Katherine Dewey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Dewey works at SSM Medical Group in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.