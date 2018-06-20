Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD
Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
- 1 8625 Pleasant Plains Rd, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 828-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Duncan for a last minute 2nd opinion for my mom. Dr. Duncan was very kind, explained everything in detail and did not rush us. Dr. Duncan performed a procedure in office that same day, saving us from having to do it outpatient at another hospital the following week. She called with testing results, referred us to the next specialist and contacted them to provide the history and scheduled the appt. for us. The office staff were very pleasant and accommodating too.
About Dr. Katherine Duncan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1407113566
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
