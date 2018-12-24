Dr. Durnen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Durnen, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Durnen, MD
Dr. Katherine Durnen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Durnen's Office Locations
Medical Center At Bowling Green250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 579-8787
Atalla Plastic Surgery Center1048 Ashley St Ste 303, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (707) 968-9602
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Where do I begin Dr. Huber is an amazing plastic Surgeon! I knew I wanted her to be apart of my major reconstructive surgery for massive weight loss. Dr. Huber is truly an artist! She is A plus from start to finish. She listens to your needs and expectations, responds with realistic outcomes, the in and outs of surgery, and is there every step of the way. I would trust her time and time again for all my surgery needs. I can't thank her enough for the new life she has created for me.
About Dr. Katherine Durnen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1386986040
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durnen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Durnen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durnen.
