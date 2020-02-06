Overview of Dr. Katherine Dykes, MD

Dr. Katherine Dykes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Dykes works at Vanderbilt Women's Health in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.