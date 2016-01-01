See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Katherine Ender, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Ender, MD

Dr. Katherine Ender, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ender works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-8509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Blood Thinner Administration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Katherine Ender, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043323108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Il
    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
