Overview

Dr. Katherine Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Group, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.