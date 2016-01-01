Dr. Katherine Exten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Exten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Exten, MD
Dr. Katherine Exten, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital.
Ohiohealth Medcentral Mansfield Hospital335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 756-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Galion Community Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Hematology
- English
- 1982996237
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Exten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Exten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Exten has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Exten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
