Dr. Katherine Fackler-Chapman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Fackler-Chapman works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elburn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.