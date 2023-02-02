Dr. Katherine Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Fan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Dr. Fan works at
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Knowledgeable and impressive. OBVIOUSLY took the time to read my med records prior to my appointment. Thorough. Insightful. Friendly.
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- St. Anthony Hospital
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
