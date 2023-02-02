See All Gastroenterologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Katherine Fan, MD

Dr. Katherine Fan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Dr. Fan works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Carol Ann DiMarco — Feb 02, 2023
  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1417227703
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Dr. Katherine Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fan works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fan’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

