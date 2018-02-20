Dr. Katherine Farias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Farias, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Farias, MD
Dr. Katherine Farias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Farias' Office Locations
Copperstate OB/GYN Associates, LTD.5550 E Hampton St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 721-8605Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Copperstate OB/GYN Associates, LTD.630 N Alvernon Way Ste 251, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 721-8605Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 721-8605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Farias on line and, after having read her reviews, decided to make an appt. I AM SO GLAD I DID!!! She is WONDERFUL and Kami, her assistant, equally WONDERFUL! I felt like they were really listening to me and were there to help me. Never did I feel rushed or that they were thinking about the next patient. I will highly recommend this clinic and specifically, Dr. Farias, to all my friends!!
About Dr. Katherine Farias, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972696706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Farias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farias has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Farias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.