Overview of Dr. Katherine Farias, MD

Dr. Katherine Farias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Farias works at Copperstate OB/GYN Associates, LTD. in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.