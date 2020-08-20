Dr. Katherine Faust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Faust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Faust, MD
Dr. Katherine Faust, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Faust's Office Locations
Donald C. Faust MD2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 600, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-1000
Children's Hospital200 Henry Clay Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 896-9569Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Memorial Medical Center2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 314-4460
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-1000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faust was great. she was able to see me quickly. she went over my condition in great detail in a way i could understant it. she gave me several options. I chose the surgical route and i am pleased. she is truely a gifted surgeon.
About Dr. Katherine Faust, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
