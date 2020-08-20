Overview of Dr. Katherine Faust, MD

Dr. Katherine Faust, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Faust works at Donald C. Faust MD in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.