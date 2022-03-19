Dr. Katherine Ferris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Ferris, MD
Dr. Katherine Ferris, MD is a Dermatologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Escondido Dermatology Inc. A Professional Corp.504 W Mission Ave Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 747-1980
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I went for an annual exam with Dr. Ferris and found her to be through, gentle, detail oriented and professional in every way. She needed to remove some suspicious tissue, send it to the lab and get back to me. Within a few days, she called me to say that the tissue was malignant but she had removed all the necessary tissue and now had clear margins. Very pleased with Dr. Ferris!
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
