Dr. Katherine Forte, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Forte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Forte works at
Locations
Angeles Crest Women's Care950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 365-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Forte is the best! I've been seeing her for years and she is informed, interested, professional, on time...I wish all my doctors could be Dr. Forte. Truly. If you need a gynecologist she is tops! The office is convenient, new and clean. Parking easy underground. This is my third location seeing her and I'd travel wherever I have to in order to see her. Fortunately Pasadena is close to me.
About Dr. Katherine Forte, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forte works at
Dr. Forte speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Forte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forte.
