Dr. Katherine Forte, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katherine Forte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Forte works at Angeles Crest Women's Care in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angeles Crest Women's Care
    950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 365-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 09, 2017
    Dr. Forte is the best! I've been seeing her for years and she is informed, interested, professional, on time...I wish all my doctors could be Dr. Forte. Truly. If you need a gynecologist she is tops! The office is convenient, new and clean. Parking easy underground. This is my third location seeing her and I'd travel wherever I have to in order to see her. Fortunately Pasadena is close to me.
    Debra in Glendale, CA — Aug 09, 2017
    About Dr. Katherine Forte, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558415042
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Forte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forte works at Angeles Crest Women's Care in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Forte’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Forte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

