See All Orthodontists in Turlock, CA
Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Turlock, CA. 

Dr. Friedman works at Crawford Chiropractic in Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Walied Touni, MSD
Dr. Walied Touni, MSD
4.7 (97)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Anderson, DMD
Dr. Richard Anderson, DMD
4.9 (415)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Carrington, DDS
Dr. Kevin Carrington, DDS
4.9 (224)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Crawford Chiropractic
    895 E Main St, Turlock, CA 95380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 252-0846
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?

    Apr 23, 2019
    Dr Kate Friedman and her team take great care of me. As an adult I needed braces and I am very happy I selected them for the job. Compliments I receive confirm my feelings that my smile looks great. I have never had to wait more than a couple of minutes when I arrive for an appointment. I usually don’t even have time to sit down before being called in, and this is a busy office with all treatment stations generally in use. I highly recommend Dr Friedman to everyone.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Friedman to family and friends

    Dr. Friedman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Friedman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS.

    About Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578774774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Crawford Chiropractic in Turlock, CA. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katherine Friedman, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.