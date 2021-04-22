Overview

Dr. Katherine Frizelle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Frizelle works at West Ashley Primary Care in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.