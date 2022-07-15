Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillaspy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD
Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Gillaspy works at
Dr. Gillaspy's Office Locations
-
1
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Genesis OB/GYN South Tucson344 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 795-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillaspy?
I always am so welcomed at this location office under the care of Miss Gillaspy. Her ear is very inclined to respect client preservation and understanding the importance of situation handlement with womens health. As regards to my body, NATURALLY I respond applicabley, the showmanship responce is VERY intented to the demeanor of patient relations. I HONESTLY feel I am being pampered, led, or actively heard. And concern and consideration is available. They always make sure that my needs are met and expediently! I can’t compliment more! SAFE Pleasant experience. The patient portal is also easy to access. Congrats on new suite (office) swell! Pro women’s rights!
About Dr. Katherine Gillaspy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174727754
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillaspy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillaspy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillaspy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillaspy works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillaspy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillaspy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillaspy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillaspy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.