Dr. Katherine Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Gold, MD
Dr. Katherine Gold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Gold for both a consult and a medical procedure. She has a wonderful bedside manner and exemplary communication skills. Instead of using doc-speak, she used best efforts to communicate in terms I would understand. For the procedure, Dr. Gold showed concern for my comfort and ensured there was no pain. I recommend Dr. Gold to anyone.
About Dr. Katherine Gold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1275683930
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gold has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
