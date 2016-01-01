Overview of Dr. Katherine Grette, MD

Dr. Katherine Grette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Grette works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA HEALTH SYSTEM in Mobile, AL with other offices in Irvington, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.