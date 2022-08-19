Dr. Guran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Guran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Guran, MD
Dr. Katherine Guran, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kent, OH.
Dr. Guran's Office Locations
1
The Spine & Pain Institute307 W Main St Ste C, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (800) 941-6672
2
Partners Physician Group1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (800) 941-6672
3
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (800) 941-6672
4
OH Castrop Health Center75 Hospital Dr Ste 140, Athens, OH 45701 Directions (740) 566-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
helped me with further steps to heal and was nice and attentive
About Dr. Katherine Guran, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1568729549
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Guran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guran.
