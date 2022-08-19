See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Kent, OH
Dr. Katherine Guran, MD

Sports Medicine
2.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Kent, OH
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Guran, MD

Dr. Katherine Guran, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kent, OH. 

Dr. Guran works at The Spine & Pain Institute in Kent, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH, Akron, OH and Athens, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Pain Institute
    307 W Main St Ste C, Kent, OH 44240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 941-6672
  2. 2
    Partners Physician Group
    1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 941-6672
  3. 3
    Montrose Sleep Center
    4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 941-6672
  4. 4
    OH Castrop Health Center
    75 Hospital Dr Ste 140, Athens, OH 45701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 566-4720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Katherine Guran, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568729549
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

