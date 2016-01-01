Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katherine Hajjar, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Hajjar, MD
Dr. Katherine Hajjar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Hajjar's Office Locations
Katherine Amberson Hajjar M D1300 York Ave # A108, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2034
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Katherine Hajjar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajjar speaks Dutch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.