Dr. Katherine Hallock, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Hallock, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA.
Dr. Hallock works at
Locations
-
1
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed with the care I received from Dr. Hallock. She listened carefully to my concerns and was able to come up with a customized treatment plan for me.
About Dr. Katherine Hallock, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073977146
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallock works at
