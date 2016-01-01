Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katherine Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Hartman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Hartman works at
Locations
-
1
Ultrasound - Sterling Heights Medical Park44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-4200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartman?
About Dr. Katherine Hartman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811516230
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman works at
Dr. Hartman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.