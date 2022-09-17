Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD
Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
Connecticut Oncology & Hematology Llp200 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 482-5384
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She explains everything she is doing and is very open to questions.
About Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
