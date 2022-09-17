Overview of Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD

Dr. Katherine Harvey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Harvey works at CONNECTICUT ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.