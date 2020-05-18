See All Plastic Surgeons in Natick, MA
Dr. Katherine Hein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Katherine Hein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Natick, MA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Hein, MD

Dr. Katherine Hein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Hein works at Accurate Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, P.C. in Natick, MA with other offices in Milford, MA and Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
4.9 (182)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
4.8 (230)
View Profile

Dr. Hein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine D Hein MD PC
    117 W Central St Ste F, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 875-7777
  2. 2
    Katherine D Hein MD, PC
    14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 422-2897
  3. 3
    Southboro Medical Group
    24 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 460-3250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hein?

    May 18, 2020
    I can’t say enough good words about Dr. Hein. She has truly changed my life. Since I was younger I always had extremely large breasts. It always bothered me and made me feel a little less confident in my overall look. I’ve never had a surgery before my breast reduction and became ok with the idea of having large breasts for the rest of my life. Dr. hein was supportive of the entire process as I navigated my way with the insurance company to get my surgery approved. Her staff is also amazing! They are all so nice and so friendly when you go to the office. It’s been 3 months since my breast reduction and I’m so happy with the results. I can’t stop talking about my surgery and Dr.Hein. She is amazing at what she does and is great with people! I would highly recommend her if you are considering a reduction.
    Darlene Romelus — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Hein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katherine Hein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hein to family and friends

    Dr. Hein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katherine Hein, MD.

    About Dr. Katherine Hein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598780363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New Engl Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New Engl Deaconess Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Hein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hein has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hein speaks French and Portuguese.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katherine Hein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.