Overview of Dr. Katherine Hein, MD

Dr. Katherine Hein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Hein works at Accurate Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, P.C. in Natick, MA with other offices in Milford, MA and Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.