Dr. Kathie Hermayer, MD
Dr. Kathie Hermayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295843233
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr|Usphs St George Clin
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Hermayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hermayer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hermayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermayer has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermayer.
