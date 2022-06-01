Dr. Katherine Hild-Mosley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hild-Mosley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Hild-Mosley, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Hild-Mosley, MD
Dr. Katherine Hild-Mosley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hild-Mosley's Office Locations
- 1 415 N 9TH ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-5117
St Johns Health Center South 6th St1100 E LINCOLNSHIRE BLVD, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
She listens and explains well. She doesn’t rush . She’s the sweetest person you can meet! Very caring and concerned.
About Dr. Katherine Hild-Mosley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
