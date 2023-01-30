Overview

Dr. Katherine Hoda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Hoda works at Salem Gastro in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Diarrhea and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.