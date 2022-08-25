Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Jelinek works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jelinek?
Dr. Jelinek is by far the best doctor I have ever encountered. I have been to Johns Hopkins, the Cleveland Clinic, and Mayo. She possesses that rare combination of brilliant clinical acumen while having such a warm and comfortable bedside manner. I recommend her without reservations whatsoever.
About Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750468591
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- UIC Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jelinek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jelinek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jelinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelinek works at
Dr. Jelinek has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelinek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelinek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.