Overview

Dr. Katherine Jelinek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Jelinek works at Northwestern Medicine in Naperville, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.