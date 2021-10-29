Dr. Katherine Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Kane, MD
Dr. Katherine Kane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
Fort Worth Vascular1250 8th Ave Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-0456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Worth Vascular - Burleson Office11803 South Fwy Ste 201, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 927-0456
Lewis 360 Medical Solutions Pllc1307 8th Ave Ste 302, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although I had to wait 30 minutes for my appointment Dr. Katherine was very knowledgeable and explained everything in a way I could understand without acting arrogant like a lot of surgeons.
About Dr. Katherine Kane, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kane speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
