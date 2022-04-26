Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Kessler, DO
Overview of Dr. Katherine Kessler, DO
Dr. Katherine Kessler, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
Katherine Kessler22 Free St Ste 207, Portland, ME 04101 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
my visit with doctor kessler was extremely helpful. she did ask a lot of questions, and seek to know details about my life, but she constantly communicated with me about why these things were important to her understanding and allowed me the room to pause or decline to answer. she provided me a clear and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan. she was able to advocate for me, help me get the services I needed and help me to feel better. she was very responsive and caring.
About Dr. Katherine Kessler, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255592275
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
