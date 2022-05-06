Dr. Katherine Khalifeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalifeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Khalifeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Khalifeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Fairfax Colorectal Surgery2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Reston Office1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 280-2841
Fair Oaks Office3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-2841
Alexandria Office4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 280-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Khalifeh for hemorrhoids which were troublesome and causing significant anxiety. She carried out the consultation in an extremely professional and sensitive manner. She took the time to explain the problem and provide reassurance. I would certainly go back to her in the future if I need to
About Dr. Katherine Khalifeh, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043356843
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
