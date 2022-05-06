Overview

Dr. Katherine Khalifeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Khalifeh works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.