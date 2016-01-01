Dr. Katherine King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine King, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine King, MD
Dr. Katherine King, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine King, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154413037
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
