Overview of Dr. Katherine King, MD

Dr. Katherine King, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. King works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.