Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Kobza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Riverview Health.
Jwm Neurology PC12188A N Meridian St Ste 320, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 806-6991
Josephson-wallack-munshower Neurology PC8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 615, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 806-6991
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neur PC8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Riverview Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Kobza was very thorough and clearly understands conditions associated with the brain and vestibular systems. I would never hesitate to recommend her.
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447254016
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Neurology
Dr. Kobza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobza has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobza.
