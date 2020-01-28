Overview

Dr. Katherine Kosche, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Kosche works at Gastro Health - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.