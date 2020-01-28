Dr. Katherine Kosche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Kosche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Kosche, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Gastro Health - Pembroke Pines12251 Taft St Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 433-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kosche is one of a kind.Very nice. SHE treats you like your family.
About Dr. Katherine Kosche, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003823972
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosche has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kosche speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosche.
