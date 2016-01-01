Dr. Kozitza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Katherine Kozitza, MD
Dr. Katherine Kozitza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Dr. Kozitza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kozitza's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Partners of Essex County LLC140 Commonwealth Ave Ste 109B, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (781) 599-7090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Katherine Kozitza, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1164469433
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozitza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozitza works at
Dr. Kozitza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozitza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozitza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozitza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.